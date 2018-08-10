Banks DIH sponsorship for Guyana Cup Horse Race event

At the Banks DIH boardroom yesterday, the beverage company renewed its long serving partnership with the Annual Guyana Cup Horse Race event, now in its 12th year, through its Banks Beer brand.

The Guyana Cup 2018 which is organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club will be held at the Port Mourant, Berbice Race Track on August 19th with over $15 million in cash and prizes at stake.

Banks DIH Communications Manager, Troy Peters stated, “Banks DIH hopped on board when the event was in its developmental stages and we are quite pleased to see how big it has grown. I’ve been to a few meets before and it is quite a spectacle. We will be sponsoring through our Banks Beer brand and we are encouraging patrons to drink responsibly while enjoying the races to the fullest.”….