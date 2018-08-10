GFF announces Train and Play squad for Brazilian tour

With less than three days remaining before they depart local shores for South American giant Brazil, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially released their ‘Train and Play’ squad for the two week trip.

The tour which runs from August 12th-26th, will witness Guyana playing four matches against their Brazilian counterparts.

The 23 member roster reads; Goalkeepers: Jason Crowell, Jermaine Cumberbatch, Sese Norville; Defenders: Raushan Ritch, Kester Jacobs, Kevin Layne, Jake Newton, Kevin Dundas, Jelani Smith, Samuel Cox, Cecil Jackman; Midfielders: Delwyn Fraser, Job Caesar, Curtez Kellman, Anthony Belfield, Ryan Hackett, Vurlon Mills; Forwards: Eon Alleyne, Daniel Wilson, Kelsey Benjamin, Delroy Fraser, Delon Lanferman and Sheldon Holder.

On the management side, a whopping 17 members will travel with the team. They are Technical Director Ian Greenwood, Head-Coach Michael Johnson [overseas], Senior Coach Taff Rahman [overseas], Goalkeeper coach Ademola Bankole [overseas], Development Coach Calvin Allen, Development Coach Phillip Carrington, Development Goalkeeper Coach Eon DeVeira, Team Doctor Alex Hawkins, Physiotherapist Denzil Hernandez, Head of Sports Science Dr. Mark Faghy [overseas], Head of People & Culture Michael Jones [overseas], Head of Recruitment & Player Liaison Faizal Khan, Performance Analyst and Head Scout Asser Lutu [overseas], Team Operations Manager Rawle Adams, Assistant Operations Manager Ken Grant and Equipment Manager Trevor Burnett…..