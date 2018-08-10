Sports

Guyana nip Bahamas 3-2

CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Football

By Staff Writer

Guyana ended their disappointing CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Football Championship on a positive note, edging Bahamas 3-2 yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

The Guyana team which featured eight overseas born and based players, entered the match on zero points, following a 3-1 loss to St. Lucia and a 2-0 defeat to the Cayman Islands.

Guyana’s starting XI for the clash comprised: Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Aliea Moses, Hasha Holder, Jenea Knight, Samantha Banfield, Shacaylah Williams (C), Jalade Trim, Shamya Daniels, Kersti Thomas, Ashaya Doobay and Allianna Holder.

