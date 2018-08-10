Sports

Swashbuckling Hetmyer leads Warriors to six wicket win

Caribbean Premier League

By
Shimron Hetmyer launches one into the crowd (Orlando Charles photo)

The Guyana Amazon Warriors began their 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Season with a six-wicket win with 21 balls to spare over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, last evening in front of a packed house of boisterous supporters at the National Stadium at Providence.

The Warriors, feeding off of a marvellous knock of 79 not out from West Indies top order batsman and home town favourite, Shimron Hetmyer, raced to 148-4 from 16.3 overs in reply to the Patriots’ total of 146-5, after his skipper Shoaib Malik, won the toss and  opted to bowl.

Warriors, in their chase of the average total on the flat track, were rocked with the early losses of Luke Ronchi, who was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell for a second ball duck in the first over, and his fellow opener, Chadwick Walton, who departed two balls later, to Nepalese spinner, Sadeep Lamichhamie…..

