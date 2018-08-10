Sports

Thirteen Dans awarded at Association do Shotokan Karate grading exercise

By Staff Writer
The examinees, along with their instructors and Frank Woon-A-Tai (seated centre) at last Sunday’s ASK-G grading exercise

Last Sunday, thirteen karatekas were successful in achieving black belt promotions when the head of International Karate Daigaku, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan, Frank Woon-A-Tai conducted grading exercises for the Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana, at the YMCA, Thomas Lands.

 Those candidates who received Dan promotions were; 3rd Dan – Mahadeo   Ramotar (YMCA / GFK), 2nd Dan – Aaron Persaud (YMCA), 1st Dan – Sienna  Sookram (YMCA), Adrian  Mohan (YMCA), Pierre    Grant (YMCA), Kyle  Wayne (YMCA), Pratush   Deokinandan (GFK), Abhigyan  Chatterdeo (GKF), Kaden Pyneandy (YMCA), Gavin Singh (YMCA), Cecil Dasilva (YMCA), Wanda Agdomar (YMCA), Jerry Santana Bain (YMCA).

 The KYU promotions were: 11 to Yellow Belt:- Yuvraj Beharry/ Ethan Rosine/ Saskia Dyasindoo/ Giada Agdomar/ Ajit Dehaan/ Tyrese Gittens/ Saif Tulla/ Keith Williams/ Bethany Agdomar/ Xavier Lambert/ Elijah Rosine…..

