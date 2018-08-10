Sports

Winners row for Ol Skool Ballers, Tiger Bay, Alexander Village, Broad St

Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship

By Staff Writer

Defending champion Ol Skool Ballers upset Sparta Boss, while Tiger Bay, Back Circle, Alexander Village and Broad Street secured wins over East Coast Demerara teams, when the Second Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship commenced on Wednesday.

Despite the mammoth crowd support at the Haslington Tarmac, it was a night to forget for the East Coast Demerara teams, as the invading Georgetown sides secured vital opening night wins.

In one of the rare all Georgetown match-ups, Ol Skool Ballers edged Sparta Boss 1-0. Sheldon Profitt scored in the 11th minute…..

