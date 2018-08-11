Sports

Griffith rising in the Coaching ranks

-Focused on developing cricket in Guyana

By
Rayon Griffith

It has been just over a decade since Rayon Griffith played his final first-class match for Guyana which ended with a five-wicket loss against Barbados. 

These days, he enjoys success as a Coach with Guyana Jaguars, Windies ‘A’ and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. 

Ironically, his last first-class wicket accounted for the demise one of his current players in the West Indies ‘A’ team – Skipper, Shamar Brooks. 

The scorecard read: caught Mahendra Nagamootoo, bowled Griffith for 25. 

It was Brooks’ debut match and it was set  to be the beginning of a fruitful career for the former West Indies U19 Skipper while it also signalled the end of Griffith’s – an indifferent one at that. ….

More in Sports

Rose Ramdehol, Hetmyer, Green donate to Shaheed Orphanage 

Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

Inaugural Lucozade/ICool 11-stage cycling on today

Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

Anderson does the damage as India rolled out for 107

Advantage Tennis Academy Launches

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web