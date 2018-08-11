Griffith rising in the Coaching ranks

It has been just over a decade since Rayon Griffith played his final first-class match for Guyana which ended with a five-wicket loss against Barbados.

These days, he enjoys success as a Coach with Guyana Jaguars, Windies ‘A’ and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Ironically, his last first-class wicket accounted for the demise one of his current players in the West Indies ‘A’ team – Skipper, Shamar Brooks.

The scorecard read: caught Mahendra Nagamootoo, bowled Griffith for 25.

It was Brooks’ debut match and it was set to be the beginning of a fruitful career for the former West Indies U19 Skipper while it also signalled the end of Griffith’s – an indifferent one at that. ….