Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Guyana ended their CONCACAF Girls U15 football championships on a positive note, mauling Curacao 6-0 yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

It was the second win for the Guyanese in four matches, following their 3-2 victory over The Bahamas on Thursday. Guyana suffered defeats to St. Lucia and Cayman Islands respectively.

Shacaylah Williams bagged a double in the rout, with Samantha Banfield, Jalade Trim, Kersti Thomas and Shamya Daniels netting one goal each.

The starting lineup was as follows: Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Aliea Moses, Hasha Holder, Jenea Knight, Samantha Banfield, Shacaylah Williams, Jalade Trim (C), Anaya Willabus, Anastasia Salvadore, Ashaya Doobay and Allianna Holder.

The CONCACAF U15 girls championships was the first international tournament for the National U15 Girls in several years. The squad featured nine overseas born or based players.