Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has named its team that will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Schoolboys and juniors boxing championships set for Guyana next weekend.

According to correspondence from GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, the team was selected after the association hosted a two-day box-

off at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Gym, Albouystown over the weekend.#

In the juniors division, it is no surprise that Christopher Romeo, out of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) will lead the charge in the 45-57KG class after being adjudged the best junior boxer in the competition…..