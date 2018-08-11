Sports

Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has named its team that will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Schoolboys and juniors boxing championships set for Guyana next weekend.

According to correspondence from GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, the team was selected after the association hosted a two-day box-

off at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Gym, Albouystown over the weekend.#

In the juniors division, it is no surprise that Christopher Romeo, out of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) will lead the charge in the 45-57KG class after being adjudged the best junior boxer in the competition…..

More in Sports

Rose Ramdehol, Hetmyer, Green donate to Shaheed Orphanage 

Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

Inaugural Lucozade/ICool 11-stage cycling on today

Griffith rising in the Coaching ranks

By
St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

Anderson does the damage as India rolled out for 107

Advantage Tennis Academy Launches

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web