Sports

Inaugural Lucozade/ICool 11-stage cycling on today

By Staff Writer
Ansa McAl’s Non-Alcoholic brand Manager Errol Nelson hands over the sponsorship to race organizer, Hassan Mohammed in the presence of Lucozade brand manager Faris Mohamed and ICool Water Marketing Assistant Gabrielle Lopes.

As the cycling season continues to gain momentum, beverage giants, Ansa McAl, through their non-alcoholic brands, Lucozade and ICool have collaborated with National Cycling Coach, Hassan Mohammed, to bring the inaugural run of the brands’ 11-stage cycling programme today.

Set for the inner circuit of the National Park, the top riders will converge as they stake their claim to gain ranking points as the best rider in the country as well as a spot on the national team to represent the nation at the Caribbean Championships.

At the simple ceremony at the company’s headquarters located in Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, Mohammed, who has continued to bring regular meets to the riders, said he was pleased to have the company on board, recognizing their stalwart contribution to sports locally…..

