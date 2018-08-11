Sports

Rose Ramdehol, Hetmyer, Green donate to Shaheed Orphanage 

By Staff Writer
Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Green pose for a photo with the youngsters from Shaheed Orphanage, yesterday.

As a gesture to mark their one-year anniversary as Honda Distributors in the Caribbean, the management of Rose Ramdehol Auto Spares, in the presence of Amazon Warriors players, Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Green, made a sterling contribution of school supplies to the Shaheed Orphanage in Georgetown, yesterday. 

Director of the company, Joshua Ramdehol, said they are delighted to fulfil their social responsibility and committed to continue doing so. 

“Being a part of the private sector is part of our social responsibility to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity and fair option to access education and social services,” Ramdehol told the 30 or so children who gathered. ….

More in Sports
Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

Inaugural Lucozade/ICool 11-stage cycling on today

Griffith rising in the Coaching ranks

By
Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

Anderson does the damage as India rolled out for 107

Advantage Tennis Academy Launches

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web