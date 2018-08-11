Rose Ramdehol, Hetmyer, Green donate to Shaheed Orphanage 

As a gesture to mark their one-year anniversary as Honda Distributors in the Caribbean, the management of Rose Ramdehol Auto Spares, in the presence of Amazon Warriors players, Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Green, made a sterling contribution of school supplies to the Shaheed Orphanage in Georgetown, yesterday.

Director of the company, Joshua Ramdehol, said they are delighted to fulfil their social responsibility and committed to continue doing so.

“Being a part of the private sector is part of our social responsibility to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity and fair option to access education and social services,” Ramdehol told the 30 or so children who gathered. ….