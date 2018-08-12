Buxton United, Western Tigers draw 1-1

With less than 40 persons viewing at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Buxton United held Western Tigers to a 1-1 draw, when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued on Friday.

The East Coast Demerara giant took the early lead in the eighth minute of the cagey affair. Western Tigers managed to secure the equaliser in the 41st minute through Daniel Wilson.

It was an unfortunate result for the West Ruimveldt heavyweight, who lost further group in the race for the championship…..