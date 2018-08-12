Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey is Lucozade/ICool champion

PSL’s Curtis `Chappy’ Dey edged a three-man sprint to the finishing line in the featured 35-lap schoolboys and invitational race of the inaugural Lucozade/ICool 11-stage cycling meet in the National Park yesterday.

Dey pipped Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith by half of a wheel despite Griffith starting the sprint with Jamaul John, the eventual third place winner in pursuit to win in one hour, 19 minutes and 24 seconds (01:19:24).

At the presentation, Errol Nelson, Ansa McAl’s non-alcoholic brand manager was short with his remarks, thanking the riders for their support as well as organiser, Hassan Mohammed, (MS), for his efforts in making the first run of the event a success…..