Guyana U15 boys beat Bonaire 5-1 in CFU Challenge Series

Following losses in their earlier group matches, the Guyana U14 Boys defeated Bonaire 5-1 yesterday in their final group fixture of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series.

It was the first win for the Guyanese in three matches at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, Curacao, following defeats to Trinidad and Tobago [8-0] and Curacao [4-0].

Shoran James tallied a hat-trick, while Kevin Scott and Zidane Ramdeholl scored one goal each in the lopsided result.

Guyana’s starting XI for the contest was Gerald Whittington (GK), Kevin Mullin, Brandon Solomon, Oswin Archer, Tyquan Brumell, James, Rajan Ramdeholl, Samuel Garnett, Keishawn Smith, Daniel Lowe and Devon Padmore.