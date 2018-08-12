Julius Variety Store support for Guinness Cage Street-ball C/ships

Julius Variety Store confirmed their support of the 2nd Annual Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship, donating an undisclosed sum to tournament coordinators Three Peat Promotions on Tuesday at their Regent Street location. Company representative Leslie Mentis handed over the timely donation to Rawle Welch in the presence of several staffers.

Welch in response to the kind gesture thanked the entity for answering the call for support, while promising to conduct the tournament with a high degree of discipline.

He further stated that promotional group will work arduously to meet the stated objective which is to foster integration among the participating communities and create a better understanding among its inhabitants.

The competition kicked off on Wednesday at the Haslington Market Tarmac where all invited twenty-four teams were in action in front of a large and festive crowd.

The five-day tournament is being dubbed ‘the East Coast Best versus the Rest’ and pits the best teams from the East Coast corridor against the finest selection from Georgetown.