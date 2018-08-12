Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay in action as Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships continue

Following a massive turnout on the opening night the second Guinness Cage Street-ball championships will resume on Wednesday at the Haslington Market Tarmac with 12 matches.
In the opening fixture, Beterverwagting (BV)-B will oppose Vryheid’s Lust at 19:00hrs while the second match pits Melanie-B against Plaisance from 19:20hrs.
Avocado Ballers will then battle Paradise at 19:40hrs.
In the fourth matchup, Back Circle tackles Belfield Warriors from 20:00hrs, Leopold Street opposes Broad Street at 20:20hrs and Blazers engage Victoria Eagles from 20:40hrs…..
