Tournament favourites Figgy Jags through to semis

Figgy Green Jags will oppose Quiet Storm while Germans will battle Good Fellas in the semi-finals of the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament following quarterfinal wins on Friday.

Witnessed by a large crowd at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hardcourt, Linden, tournament favourites Figgy Green Jags, overcame a spirited effort from Haynes Hitters, prevailing via a 3-2 score line.

Their semi-final opponents, the youthful Quiet Storm outfit blew away DC Ballers 6-0. It was a clinical result from the emerging force who will fancy their chances of upsetting the highly touted Green Jags…..