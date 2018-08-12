Sports

Tournament favourites Figgy Jags through to semis

By Staff Writer
Action in the quarterfinal round between Progressive Ballers and Germans at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) HardCourt in Linden in the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal Tournament.

Figgy Green Jags will oppose Quiet Storm while Germans will battle Good Fellas in the semi-finals of the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament following quarterfinal wins on Friday.

Witnessed by a large crowd at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hardcourt, Linden, tournament favourites Figgy Green Jags, overcame a spirited effort from Haynes Hitters, prevailing via a 3-2 score line.

Their semi-final  opponents, the youthful Quiet Storm outfit blew away DC Ballers 6-0. It was a clinical result from the emerging force who will fancy their chances of upsetting the highly touted Green Jags…..

