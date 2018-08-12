Warriors win nail-biter

With five runs to defend from the last delivery, Keemo Paul held his nerve to see Guyana record a three-run win over St. Lucia Stars at Providence National Stadium last evening in the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Guyana bowled well to limit Stars to 138-7 from their 20 overs despite straying away in the middle overs after scoring 141-4 from their quota with the bowlers equally sharing the responsibility in a see-saw match.

Imran Tahir struck twice to remove the two set batsman after the power play while player of the match, Rayad Emrit was phenomenal late in the innings after snatching the wickets of his fellow countrymen Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons and Rahkeem Cornwall.

After the match, Emrit said this was the moment he lived for, noting that T20 cricket can change at anytime…..