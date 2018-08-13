Figgy Green Jags to meet Germans in Futsal final

Tournament favourite Figgy Green Jags will oppose Germans in the final of the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal Tournament, following semi-final wins on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard-court, Linden.

The star-studded newcomer Figgy Green Jags, continued their dominant showing, brushing aside the youthful Quiet Storm by a 14-8 score line.

Colwyn Drakes was the star of the night with an impressive six goals. He was followed by a helmet trick from John Waldron and a Deon Charter hat-trick….