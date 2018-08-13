Guyana lead by 100 heading into final day

Defending champions, Guyana will need to take 10 wickets for less than 100 runs if they are to stay in contention of the title hunt and win their third match against Barbados in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 tournament heading into the final day at Park Hill Playing Field, St. Vincent.

Guyana made 203 in their first innings with Barbados responding with 214 for a slim first innings lead. Guyana were then rolled over for 142 in their second innings as Barbados closed the day on 31 without loss.

Kevlon Anderson was the mainstay in the first innings, facing 106 balls for his top score of 71 inclusive of 10 fours and one six batting in the middle order…..