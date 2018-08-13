Sports

Hope, Reifer, hand Warriors first loss

By
Raymon Reifer celebrates his maiden five wicket haul.

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) were handed their first loss of the season at the Providence National Stadium last night after they went down to Barbados Tridents by 30 runs in their 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League matchup.

Tridents were indebted to Shai Hope’s 45-ball blitz of 88, a Man-of-the-Match 5-20 bowling performance from Raymon Reifer and a pulsating batting display by Nicholas Pooran.

Trident’s Jason Holder lost his first toss as captain in the CPL and was invited to bat by Shoaib Malik…..

