Toledo appointed GFF Coaching Education Director

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced the appointment of Wilson Toledo as its Coaching Education Director, effective August 12th for a period of one year.

According to an official release from the GFF, the appointment was a result of GFF President Wayne Forde’s visit to Brazil during the month of July and the federation’s resulting partnerships with several professional clubs in the South American nation.

“Toledo, who will begin his assignment by joining the Golden Jaguars’ ‘Train and Play’ in Brazil, has a varied scope of responsibilities including the following: supervising, guiding and directing the Coaching sessions of the Elite Clubs in order to improve the quality of Coaching at the Elite League level, developing a Coaching internship programme with the Football Federation of Brazil and other professional Football Clubs and institutions, and developing the player exchange programme with Brazilian professional and semi-professional Football Clubs,” the release stated…..