Sports

Ann’s Grove whip Cougars 6-0 in GFF Elite League

By Staff Writer

Ann’s Grove mauled Cougars 6-0 when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Ryan Seales bagged a second half brace in the 57th and 80th minute, Dwight Peters amassed a double in the 71st and 82nd minute.

Chipping in with goals in the 36th and 68th minute respectively were Steve Francis and Ryan Jacobs…..

