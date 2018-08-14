Ann’s Grove whip Cougars 6-0 in GFF Elite League

Ann’s Grove mauled Cougars 6-0 when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Ryan Seales bagged a second half brace in the 57th and 80th minute, Dwight Peters amassed a double in the 71st and 82nd minute.
Chipping in with goals in the 36th and 68th minute respectively were Steve Francis and Ryan Jacobs…..
