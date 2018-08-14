Baseball5 Coaching course set for later this month

The Guyana Baseball League in conjunction with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) will be hosting an internationally accredited Baseball5 Coaching education programme later this month.

The programme will be held August 23 at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

According to President of the Guyana Baseball League, Robin Singh, the league welcomes this initiative and looks forward to it developing especially since the demand for high-end products does not exist…..