Sports

Baseball5 Coaching course set for later this month

By Staff Writer
Baseball5 is set to hit the streets

The Guyana Baseball League in conjunction with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) will be hosting an internationally accredited Baseball5 Coaching education programme later this month.

The programme will be held August 23 at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

According to President of the Guyana Baseball League, Robin Singh, the league welcomes this initiative and looks forward to it developing especially since the demand for high-end products does not exist…..

More in Sports

Police retain Boyce and Jefford title 

By

Just one of those off days- Hetmyer

By

Rose secures scholarship to attend US College

Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships resume tomorrow

Nadal topples birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

ICC makes significant investment in Ireland’s cricket

T&T lift three-day title after brushing aside Jamaica

Umroa’s 10-for unable to stop Barbados

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web