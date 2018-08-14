Sports

Chan, Hussain record best net, best gross scores

By Staff Writer
LGC President Aleem Hussain

The race for the title of the Lusignan Golf Club annual champion continued at the Lusignan Golf Club this past weekend with new contender Wayne Chan defying the rain and wind to take top Best Net honors with a score of 69.

Patanjalie “Pur” Persaud continued to make a statement as he shot a net 72 to place second and Guillermo Escarraga, making his return to the course, ended with a net 74 to finish in third position.

In the Best Gross category, it was Club President Aleem Hussain taking first place with two-time Guyana Open Champion Mike Mangal second and Persaud challenging for the third spot…..

More in Sports

Police retain Boyce and Jefford title 

By

Just one of those off days- Hetmyer

By

Rose secures scholarship to attend US College

Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships resume tomorrow

Nadal topples birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

Baseball5 Coaching course set for later this month

ICC makes significant investment in Ireland’s cricket

T&T lift three-day title after brushing aside Jamaica

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web