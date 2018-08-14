Chan, Hussain record best net, best gross scores

The race for the title of the Lusignan Golf Club annual champion continued at the Lusignan Golf Club this past weekend with new contender Wayne Chan defying the rain and wind to take top Best Net honors with a score of 69.

Patanjalie “Pur” Persaud continued to make a statement as he shot a net 72 to place second and Guillermo Escarraga, making his return to the course, ended with a net 74 to finish in third position.

In the Best Gross category, it was Club President Aleem Hussain taking first place with two-time Guyana Open Champion Mike Mangal second and Persaud challenging for the third spot…..