Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships resume tomorrow

With berths to the knockout round still up for grabs the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship will resume tomorrow at the Haslington Tarmac with 12 group matches.

Teams such as Melanie-B, Blazers, Avocado Ballers, Sparta Boss, Paradise, Melanie-A, North East La Penitence, Victoria Church Yard, Buxton Diamond, Plaisance, Uprising and Haslington Hypers are in trouble following losses on the opening night.

The aforesaid teams will be targeting their first victories to remain in contention for an elimination berth and, as such, fans can expect thrilling encounters…..