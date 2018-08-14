Sports

Just one of those off days- Hetmyer

By
Shimron Hetmyer has been the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ most reliable batsman to date

In the aftermath of the Guyana Amazon Warriors losing to Barbados Tridents on Sunday at the Providence National Stadium during the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL), inform batsman, Shimron Hetmyer believes it was just one of those days where Barbados got the better of them.

Speaking to the media at the end of the match he said, “It was just we had an off-day one… of those days when the opposition had the better of us.”

According to Hetmeyer he doesn’t think that the players have a lot of work to do ahead of the next match, other than to reflect on the loss and  …”come better for the next one.”….

