Sports

Police investigating Harden’s alleged role in nightclub incident

By Staff Writer
James Harden

Houston Rockets guard James Harden allegedly was involved in a nightclub incident that is under investigation by the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A TMZ report said a member of Harden’s entourage got into a fight at the club, and when a woman started to record the scuffle, Harden grabbed her wrist and threw her phone onto a nearby roof. The woman, who was treated for a wrist injury at a local hospital, said one of Harden’s associates offered her $200 for the phone and that Harden later gave her $300 to pay for a replacement…..

