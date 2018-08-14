Police retain Boyce and Jefford title 

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday retained the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic title when the curtain came down on the event at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.

It was the ninth edition of the Classic, and the GPF sprinted away with the top prize of $700,000 after accumulating 336 points, while arch-rivals Guyana Defence Force (GDF) had to settle for second with 241 points and $400,000.

The Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) Track Club came in third with 200 points for a purse of $250,000…..