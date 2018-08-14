Sports

Police retain Boyce and Jefford title 

—Skeete dominates female events, Archibald continues 100M winning ways

Guyana’s top 100M sprinter Emanuel Archibald (white) and Compton Caesar (blue) going at each other during the 100 dash at the ninth Boyce and Jefford Classic, Sunday in Linden.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday retained the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic title when the curtain came down on the event at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden. 

It was the ninth edition of the Classic, and the GPF sprinted away with the top prize of $700,000 after accumulating 336 points, while arch-rivals Guyana Defence Force (GDF) had to settle for second with 241 points and $400,000.

The Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) Track Club came in third with 200 points for a purse of $250,000…..

