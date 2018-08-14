Umroa’s 10-for unable to stop Barbados

Kevin Umroa’s first 10 wicket haul was not enough to stop Barbados from recording a slim three-wicket win over Guyana on the final day in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 three day tournament at Playing Hill Playing Field, St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Umroa, who was awarded the player of the match for his five wicket hauls in both innings ended with match figures of 10-134 as his team slid to their second straight defeat.

Guyana posted 203 and 142 with Barbados scoring 214 in their first innings and responding to the chase with 134-7 after resuming the final day on 31 without loss…..