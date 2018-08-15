Archer leads Caribbean trio’s crushing for Glamorgan

LONDON, CMC – Barbadian Jofra Archer’s late cameo, Bermudian Delay Rawlins’s crucial knock and Barbados-born England seamer Chris Jordan’s sharp spell, combined to help Sussex crush Glamorgan by 98 runs in the England T20 Blast here yesterday.

Sent in at Hove, Sussex piled up 186 for five off their 20 overs with Laurie Evans top-scoring with 63, Michael Burgess getting 39 and Rawlins, 35.

They were struggling at 25 for two in the fourth over but Evans and Rawlins added 60 in an invaluable third wicket stand to revive the innings.

Evans faced 47 deliveries and counted four fours and three sixes while the left-handed Rawlins struck four fours and a six in an entertaining 20-ball innings.

When Sussex lost their way at 89 for four in the 12th over, Burgess joined Evans to post 74 for the fifth wicket and ensure a competitive total.

Archer then arrived at number seven to unleash a furious assault, belting three fours and two sixes in a six-ball 22 to floor Glamorgan.

In reply, Aneurin Donald (27) and Craig Meschede (26) gave Glamorgan a solid start by adding 50 off 27 balls for the first wicket.

However, once leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowled Meschede in the fifth over, Glamorgan lost 10 wickets for just 38 runs, to crumble for 88 in the 14th over.

Archer knocked over captain Colin Ingram for two in the sixth over and Jordan, who finished with two for nine from two overs, made key strikes to hurt the innings.

Sussex has four wins from 11 outings and lie sixth in the South group.