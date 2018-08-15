Sports

Golden Jaguars head coach calls for support from stakeholders

By Staff Writer
Michael Johnson

Recently appointed Golden Jaguars head-coach Michael Johnson is calling on all stakeholders to support the national programme as they aim to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at the Estadio Municipal Jose Maria De Brito Barros, Rio de Janeiro, following the team’s first day of training, Johnson said, “It’s an opportunity for everyone from Guyana, whether you live in the country, whether you are further afield, to get involved. We need the help of the government, we all know the pitches could do with some significant investment, grassroots football can do with some significant investment.”

The ongoing encampment, which witnessed the launch of Project 100 initiative, is geared towards preparing the team for the CONCACAF Nations League with the long-term plan of enabling Guyana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026…..

