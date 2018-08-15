Leopold Street to meet Broad Street in titanic tussle

The Haslington Market Tarmac will come alive tonight, when the 2nd edition of the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship resumes with 12 exciting matches.

Beterverwagting (BV)-B will oppose Vryheid’s Lust in the opening affair at 19:00hrs, while the second match pits Plaisance against Melanie-B from 19:20hrs and Avocado Ballers battle Paradise at 19:40hrs.

Back Circle will then take the playing field against Belfield Warriors from 20:00hrs while Leopold Street opposes Broad Street at 20:20hrs and Blazers take aim at Victoria Eagles from 20:40hrs…..