Ramps Logistics embraces orphans with summer camp

Some 60 children from various orphanages across the country were introduced to the gentleman’s game of cricket thanks to the efforts of full sponsors Ramps Logistics who offered them a chance to engage with professionals of the sport during the current 10-day programme.

With four certified coaches including former West Indies test player and Head Coach, Reon King and 24-year-old coach, Darien Best, the young boys and girls aged between 8-13, hailing from Bosco’s Home, Joshua House and the Georgetown Cricket Club, where it was hosted were exposed to the basics of the game.

Along with the experienced team, everyday a group from Ramps Logistics descended to the venue to spend time with the children and share in the fun with the volunteers from the Guyana Red Cross Association. According to Marisca Jordan, Business Development Manager at Ramps Logistics, “Ramps Logistics is honoured to partner with the Georgetown Cricket Club in hosting our first Summer Cricket Camp with the aim of providing the 60 children with an exciting, educational and stimulating cricket training experience…..