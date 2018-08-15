Rose Hall Town Jammers edges Fyrish Black Sharks 65-62

Rose Hall Town Jammers edged Fyrish Black Sharks 65-62 when the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ Championship, commenced on Sunday at the Fyrish Court.
Mickel Lewis top scored with 21 points, while Royburn Murray chipped in with 13 points. Adding six points respectively were Nikosie Marks and Haifa Walters.
For the loser, Linden Joseph battled to 20 points, while Shakeel Garnette assisted with 16 points. The contest started positively for the visitor, who led 16-12 at the end of the first period…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web