Spencer eyeing Pan Am, Worlds, after NACAC success

CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – St Lucian high jumper Levern Spencer will now train her sights on two major meets next year after clinching her third title of the year with gold at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) championship last weekend.

The 34-year-old cleared a mark of 1.91 metres at the Varsity Stadium in Toronto, to repeat as champion for the third straight time and extend her excellent recent form.

Spencer’s mark equalled her own meet record set four years ago in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“I am excited to win the title again. It’s always my goal. I am really in good shape,” Spencer said.

“I was hoping to jump higher. I was excepting to do a lot better than I did. My first attempt at 1.94m was really close, but I am thankful I was able to come out with the win so I am pleased with that.

“I now have a wild card for the Pan American Games and the (2019) World Championships.”

The oldest athlete entered in the high jump, Spencer got the better of the American duo of Elizabeth Patterson (1.88) and Loretta Blaut (1.82) who were second and third respectively.

Spencer started at 1.82, clearing the mark on the second attempt before jumping on 1.85 on her first try. At 1.88m, Patterson was her only competition and the 30-year-old cleared the mark on her final attempt to extend the competition.

Spencer collared 1.91m on her second attempt but Patterson fell short, leaving the defending champion with yet another title.

Only last week in Colombia, Spencer won gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games, following up her win at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.

On her last trip to Canada three years ago, Spencer won gold at the Pan American Games.