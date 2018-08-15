Taylor increases tally as Somerset win again

LONDON, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor moved his tally of wickets to 15 from eight matches, after grabbing a brace to help fire Somerset to a 29-run victory over Glamorgan and move to the top of the group standings in the T20 Blast here.

Playing at Taunton on Sunday, the 34-year-old picked up two for 30 from his four overs as Glamorgan, chasing 211 for victory, were held to 181 for nine from their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Craig Meschede top-scored with 35 and fellow South African Chris Cooke chipped in with 25 but the remainder of the Glamorgan batting faltered badly.

Right-armer Taylor got the first breakthrough when he removed opener Aneurin Donald for five in the second over with the score on six.

The Jamaican then returned late to put the final nail in Glamorgan’s coffin, bowling Ruaidhri Smith for two in the 17th over as the visitors lost seven wickets for 82 runs.

Taylor has had an impressive run since joining Somerset last month, with a best of five for 15 against Hampshire two weeks ago.

Earlier, the hosts raised 210 for eight off their 20 overs, with New Zealander Corey Anderson blasting 72 from 30 balls and James Hildreth scoring 47 also from 30 deliveries.

Anderson struck four fours and half-dozen sixes, adding 40 for the fifth wicket with Hildreth and a further 57 for the sixth wicket with Lewis Gregory (22).

Somerset lead the South group with 20 points, two clear of Gloucestershire.