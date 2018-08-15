Trophy Stall on board with Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior boxing c/ships

Trophy Stall of Bourda Market yesterday handed over several trophies for the Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Championships billed for Guyana at the National Gymnasium this weekend.

Proprietor of the establishment, Ramesh Sunich, presented the trophies to Technical Director Terrence Poole who has been one of the persons leading the charge for boxing locally.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, Trophy Stall has always been a dependable partner and has stepped up to the charge in aiding this particular tournament throughout the years, while being a mainstay when it comes to the development of boxing and other sports in the country…..