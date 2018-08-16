Sports

CHPA Inter-Agency dominoes competition gets cracking tomorrow

By Staff Writer

The Central Housing and Planning Authority [CHPA] sponsored Inter-Agency Emancipation Domino Competition will commence tomorrow at the agency’s Brickdam and United Nations Place Office.

Some 19 teams will compete in the tournament. They are Ministry of Communities; Ministry Natural Resources; Ministry of Public Health; Ministry of Public Security; Ministry of Education; Guyoil; GECOM; GWI; NDIA; GPHC; National Culture Centre; Supreme Court; GRA and host CHPA.

The second round and final of the event will occur on August 24th and 31st respectively. All games will be played at CHPA facility from 17:00hrs…..

