Sports

DeNobrega to defend Urban Benjamin Memorial road race title Sunday

By Staff Writer
Flashback! Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega receiving his first prize from the wife of the late Urban Benjamin.

The country’s top cyclists will take to the coast of the Cinderella County, Essequibo Sunday to participate in the second annual Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race sponsored by Gomes Mining Company.

The event, which has been organised by Evolution Cycling Club, will see the riders journeying a distance of 74 miles.

They will begin in front of the Charity Primary School and then head east onto the Essequibo Coast Public Road where they will  make a sharp left turn  followed by a sharp right turn onto the stretch to Supenaam and back to the starting point…..

