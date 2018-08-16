No ‘weak hearts’ allowed!

For the first time in the history of Guyana’s football preparation, heart monitors were utilized on each player during the Golden Jaguars “Train and Play” being held in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

The device, which is standard equipment in developed nations, was used during an internal match played at the team’s training base of Estadio Municipal Jose Maria De Brito Barros. The match finished 1-1.

According to a release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), head-coach Michael Johnson said, “They were little gadgets that went into the back of a special vest, which basically mirror all the footsteps of the players so we can start to work on the distance being covered by the player in the game. It also tells us the high intensity runs, how many sprints each player does so now we can start to see what they are actually doing.”

He added, “It doesn’t rule….