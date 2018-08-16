Sports

No ‘weak hearts’ allowed!

- Johnson introduces heart monitors to Golden Jaguars training

By Staff Writer
Golden Jaguar internationals from left to right Kelsey Benjamin, Vurlon Mills, Delroy Fraser, Job Caesar, Eon Alleyne, Sam Cox and Ryan Hackett displaying the heart monitors, following the conclusion of an internal practice match at the Estadio Municipal Jose Maria De Brito Barros.

For the first time in the history of Guyana’s football preparation, heart monitors were utilized on each player during the Golden Jaguars “Train and Play” being held in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

The device, which is standard equipment in developed nations, was used during an internal match played at the team’s training base of Estadio Municipal Jose Maria De Brito Barros. The match finished 1-1.

According to a release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), head-coach Michael Johnson said, “They were little gadgets that went into the back of a special vest, which basically mirror all the footsteps of the players so we can start to work on the distance being covered by the player in the game. It also tells us the high intensity runs, how many sprints each player does so now we can start to see what they are actually doing.”

He added, “It doesn’t rule….

More in Sports

Past versus present TT showdown for CASH Saturday

NSC sponsors Caribbean juniors and schoolboys boxing tournament

Unbeaten Tallawahs keep woeful Stars winless

Ogle SC concludes “inspiring” summer camp

By

DeNobrega to defend Urban Benjamin Memorial road race title Sunday

 Atletico take sweet revenge on Real to lift Super Cup

Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships given another chance

T&T cop bronze as Suriname take first-ever title

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web