Sports

NSC sponsors Caribbean juniors and schoolboys boxing tournament

—-GBA selects team to compete in tournament beginning tomorrow

By Staff Writer
Caption Team Jamaica’s contingent (four boxers and coach) pose for a photo yesterday before boarding a flight to Guyana at the Norman Manley International Airport.

When the third edition of the three-day Caribbean Juniors and Schoolboys Boxing Championships is staged from tomorrow, the National Sports Commission (NSC) will be a cornerman for the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

According to President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, the GBA has been battling sponsorship on the ropes, but the NSC has stepped up to ensure that the white towel is not thrown in.

According to Ninvalle, the association is set to benefit from a timely intervention from the Sports Commission which has committed to part sponsor the international tournament. Ninvalle on behalf of the GBA expressed gratitude to the NSC and noted that its contribution augurs well for the success of the tournament which is hosted here yearly…..

More in Sports

No ‘weak hearts’ allowed!

Past versus present TT showdown for CASH Saturday

Unbeaten Tallawahs keep woeful Stars winless

Ogle SC concludes “inspiring” summer camp

By

DeNobrega to defend Urban Benjamin Memorial road race title Sunday

 Atletico take sweet revenge on Real to lift Super Cup

Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships given another chance

T&T cop bronze as Suriname take first-ever title

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web