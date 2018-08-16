NSC sponsors Caribbean juniors and schoolboys boxing tournament

When the third edition of the three-day Caribbean Juniors and Schoolboys Boxing Championships is staged from tomorrow, the National Sports Commission (NSC) will be a cornerman for the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

According to President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, the GBA has been battling sponsorship on the ropes, but the NSC has stepped up to ensure that the white towel is not thrown in.

According to Ninvalle, the association is set to benefit from a timely intervention from the Sports Commission which has committed to part sponsor the international tournament. Ninvalle on behalf of the GBA expressed gratitude to the NSC and noted that its contribution augurs well for the success of the tournament which is hosted here yearly…..