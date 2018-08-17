Brathwaite headed to play for Nottinghamshire

LONDON, CMC – West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has signed a deal to play for Nottinghamshire in the Specsavers County Championship run-in.

Brathwaite will go straight into the squad for Sunday’s away match against Hampshire and will also face Surrey at The Kia Oval before consecutive home games against Yorkshire, Essex and Somerset at Trent Bridge.

The 25-year-old opener has played 49 Tests, amassing 3,263 runs at an average of 37.94, including a high score of 212 against Bangladesh.

He enjoyed playing in England last summer, scoring 134 and 95 in the West Indies’ thrilling Test victory at Headingley.

“I’m excited about getting going at this great club and hopefully I can help the side push for the Championship title in the run-in. Being able to call Trent Bridge home for a few weeks will be a great feeling and I’ll be looking to give my best for the team across the final five games,” Brathwaite said.

“Testing myself in English conditions will develop my game and I’m hoping to continue my good form with the bat, starting on Sunday.”

Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket, Mick Newell moved quickly to secure his signature having conducted a global search for a top order batsman.

“Kraigg will bring great experience to the side having played nearly 50 Test matches and we hope he can continue his form on these shores.

“Put simply, he adds quality and depth and we’re hopeful that he can make contributions in the final weeks of the season,” Newell said.