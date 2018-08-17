Sports

Bravo smashes 94 off hapless Stars

Caribbean Premier League

By Staff Writer
Darren Bravo

– Knight Riders win with 1 ball to spare

A swashbuckling innings of 94 not out off of 36 deliveries by Darren Bravo, ably supported by Brendon McCullum’s knock of 68 from 42 balls, saw the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) home by five wickets with one ball to spare.

Chasing the St. Lucia Stars’ substantial total of 212 runs from their allotted overs, the Knight Riders found themselves way behind the required run rate, when Bravo joined McCullum at the fall of the third wicket, with the total on 71 for 3, after 9.2 overs, and the Stars confident of ending their 14 game losing streak.

It was not to be, as the pair decimated the Stars’ attack for 138 runs from 53 deliveries, with a barrage of sixes and boundaries. Bravo hammered ten sixes and six boundaries, while McCullum contributed six maximums and three fours…..

More in Sports

Mahadeo conquers Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown

Campbell misses gold by 1 point

Wiltshire wins Newport Steamer Summer Gold Squash Tournament

Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament begins tonight

Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

Golden Jaguars battle Grêmio Mangaratibense to 2-2 draw

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web