Bravo smashes 94 off hapless Stars

– Knight Riders win with 1 ball to spare

A swashbuckling innings of 94 not out off of 36 deliveries by Darren Bravo, ably supported by Brendon McCullum’s knock of 68 from 42 balls, saw the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) home by five wickets with one ball to spare.

Chasing the St. Lucia Stars’ substantial total of 212 runs from their allotted overs, the Knight Riders found themselves way behind the required run rate, when Bravo joined McCullum at the fall of the third wicket, with the total on 71 for 3, after 9.2 overs, and the Stars confident of ending their 14 game losing streak.

It was not to be, as the pair decimated the Stars’ attack for 138 runs from 53 deliveries, with a barrage of sixes and boundaries. Bravo hammered ten sixes and six boundaries, while McCullum contributed six maximums and three fours…..