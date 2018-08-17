Campbell misses gold by 1 point

Despite missing gold by a single point at the recently concluded CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Mexico, Guyana’s three-time Men’s Physique champion, Emmerson Campbell was thankful for the opportunity to represent his country and has vowed to continue to chase the elusive top podium spot.
Campbell snared bronze in the -174cm class after finishing with 13 points. Gold went to Barbados’ Nicholas Smith while Puerto Rico’s Jesus Cruz earned silver. Both finished on 12 points after final judging…..
