Sports

Campbell misses gold by 1 point

By Staff Writer
CAC silver and bronze medalist, Emmerson Campbell posing in Mexico.

Despite missing gold by a single point at the recently concluded CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Mexico, Guyana’s three-time Men’s Physique champion, Emmerson Campbell was thankful for the opportunity to represent his country and has vowed to continue to chase the elusive top podium spot.

Campbell snared bronze in the -174cm class after finishing with 13 points. Gold went to Barbados’ Nicholas Smith while Puerto Rico’s Jesus Cruz earned silver. Both finished on 12 points after final judging…..

More in Sports

Bravo smashes 94 off hapless Stars

Mahadeo conquers Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown

Wiltshire wins Newport Steamer Summer Gold Squash Tournament

Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament begins tonight

Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

Golden Jaguars battle Grêmio Mangaratibense to 2-2 draw

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web