Golden Jaguars battle Grêmio Mangaratibense to 2-2 draw

The Golden Jaguars battled to a 2-2 draw with Rio de Janeiro state side, Grêmio Mangaratibense of Mangaratiba, in their first practice match of the “Train and Play” Brazilian Tour on Tuesday.

Staged at the Estadio Municipal Jose Maria De Brito Barros Ground, the home side took the lead following a scoreless opening half. The Golden Jaguars responded through a Jake Newton header, following a Vurlon Mills corner kick.

Job Caesar then gave the Jaguars the lead, pouncing on a loose ball from the goalkeeper and finishing into the empty net. However, the Guyanese were denied the win, as the host quickly equalised…..