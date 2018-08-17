GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has named a 26-man squad for the Americas 15s Rugby Challenge which kicks off on August 26 in Colombia.

According to release from the union, the local outfit will be competing at the inaugural tournament against powerhouses like Mexico, Colombia and Paraguay.

Each team will play three games in the round-robin tournament – Sunday, August 26, Wednesday, August, 29, with the final round set for Saturday, September 1. The winner will be the team with the most tournament points…..