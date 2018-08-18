Cougars, Arsenal battle to draw in Frank Watson Memorial tourney

Cougars FC and Arsenal battled to a 1-1 stalemate when the Berbice leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football championships continued on Thursday at the Scot’s School ground, New Amsterdam [NA].

It was a fitting and deserved end to a clash which, although bereft of clear cut opportunities, was evenly contested in front of a small gathering.

Cougars got off to the perfect start under fortuitous circumstances as defender Jerome King recorded an unfortunate own goal in the second minute…..