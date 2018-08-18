East Coast Best versus the Rest tonight at Haslington

The Haslington Market Tarmac will be a hive of activity tonight when the final group round of the Three Peat Promotions/Guinness Cage Street-ball Championships commences from 19:00hrs with 12 matches.

According to an official release from the coordinators, “The tournament, dubbed the ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest,’ will once again see the Haslington Market Tarmac as the combat zone for the expected thrill in what has become the most popular format in the sport locally.

“A number of teams are on the precipice of exiting the competition and among them are the country’s most celebrated team Sparta Boss, while other established teams such as Buxton Diamond, Melanie ‘A’, Beterverwagting ‘B’ and even the increasingly popular Uprising, all are in a must win situation to secure their berths in the Round of 16 segment,” the release stated…..