Sports

East Coast Best versus the Rest tonight at Haslington

By Staff Writer
 Flashback-Scenes from the opening night clash between Melanie-B (yellow) and Belfield Warriors in the second Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

The Haslington Market Tarmac will be a hive of activity tonight when the final group round of the Three Peat Promotions/Guinness Cage Street-ball Championships commences from 19:00hrs with 12 matches.

According to an official release from the coordinators, “The tournament, dubbed the ‘East Coast Best vs. the Rest,’ will once again see the Haslington Market Tarmac as the combat zone for the expected thrill in what has become the most popular format in the sport locally.

“A number of teams are on the precipice of exiting the competition and among them are the country’s most celebrated team Sparta Boss, while other established teams such as Buxton Diamond, Melanie ‘A’, Beterverwagting ‘B’ and even the increasingly popular Uprising, all are in a must win situation to secure their berths in the Round of 16 segment,” the release stated…..

More in Sports

Guyana Cup horse race meet set to be biggest ever

Jeffery records early win in CAREBACO Championships

Coleman ready for bright ending to rough season

Ninvalle confident of capturing second C/bean title 

By

Gopilall, De Vieira’s centuries book RHT playoff spot

Cougars, Arsenal battle to draw in Frank Watson Memorial tourney

Cougars, Arsenal battle to draw in Frank Watson Memorial tourney

Tite brings in young blood for Brazil friendlies in USA

Tite brings in young blood for Brazil friendlies in USA

Stokes returns to England line-up, Curran dropped

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web