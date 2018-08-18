GCA competitions set to resume

The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) is set to resume all of its cricket tournaments in the following weeks.

According to chairman of the GCA’s competition committee, Shaun Massiah, the GCA is prepared to resume its cricket competitions starting today.

Massiah said the GCA has its eye on the weather but according to schedule, the New Building Society (NBS) 40 overs second division tournament is expected to bowl off today with Everest Cricket Club hosting Transport and the V-Net Communications’ Under-13 competition seeing action between the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Bel Air Rubis at Muslim Youth Organisation, Woolford Avenue from 13:00h…..